Forum: Aim is for Singapore Biennale 2022 to be experienced on personal level

We thank Mr Lin Fangjie for sharing his views on the Singapore Biennale 2022 (SB2022) named Natasha (Setting a theme for Singapore Biennale gives focus and relevance, Aug 4).

To some, the act of naming a biennale is a surprising choice, as it disrupts the way we typically approach or understand biennales, which are often seen as mega-thematic art exhibitions featuring a myriad of artists. However, this concept of naming an entity is a familiar one such as Apple's Siri or Amazon's Alexa, or even natural phenomena like Hurricane Katrina.

As highlighted by Mr Lin, giving SB2022 a name may produce a sense of familiarity and intimacy.

With Natasha, we want to create an international art event that can be experienced on a personal level; where artists, collaborators and audiences are encouraged to discover and renew their relationships to art and life, and to each other.

Since announcing the biennale in March, we have been heartened by the dialogue and constructive discourse that have surfaced since, especially among the public.

While doing away with a traditional theme allows artists and collaborators to enjoy a greater sense of freedom in the format of their presentations, they are still beholden to creating an engaging art event.

As we reveal the SB2022 artworks and programmes over the next few weeks, there will be opportunities for contributions from members of the public, as well as more avenues for connection and reflection with art.

Opening in October, the main event for SB2022 will span the course of six months. The public will be able to participate and engage with exciting and thought-provoking projects by Singapore and international artists, and we look forward to the many great conversations to come.

Binna Choi, Nida Ghouse, June Yap and Ala Younis

Co-Artistic Directors

Singapore Biennale 2022