Forum: Aid for helper at MRT station escalator

My domestic helper was coming home from her day off on Sunday and was on an
escalator at Seng Kang MRT station when her shoelace got caught, dragging her to the
floor.

She told me a commuter managed to engage the emergency stop button and stopped the escalator.

While there may be more awareness of rubber slippers getting stuck in escalators, the incident is a good reminder that loose items such as poorly tied shoelaces could pose a danger as well.

I wish to thank the commuter for acting swiftly, thus saving my helper from possible injury.

Lo Hong Yee

