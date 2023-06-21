Forum: AI writing lacks skill and insight of humans

Artificial intelligence (AI) writing assistants are being touted as the next revolution in content creation, but in reality, the texts these tools produce still lack the skill and insight of human writers (ChatGPT didn’t write this. Here’s why you need to know that, June 19).

AI systems trained on massive data sets can produce large volumes of text, but they lack creative spark, nuanced meaning and factual rigour.

The texts tend to be stilted and repetitive and fail to communicate ideas effectively. Sentences may be grammatically correct, but often are not strung together in a logical and coherent manner.

AI is unable to reason critically or draw new logical conclusions. It defaults to a generic style that does not match the intended audience or purpose. The texts often contain inaccuracies even when based on factual information because AI lacks common sense.

While AI writing tools have their uses for initial drafts or “brainstorming”, the texts they produce still require extensive human editing, overseeing and fact-checking before being suitable for a wider audience.

True breakthroughs in both creative and effective written communication will come from augmenting – not replacing – skilled human writers.

Choong Deng Xiang