Forum: AI validation should cover social and ethical norms

I refer to the article “Tech giants form S’pore-based alliance to tackle AI issues” (June 8).

At the Asia Tech x Singapore conference, some examples of the pitfalls of artificial intelligence (AI) were flagged. One was the cloning of singer Stefanie Sun’s voice to make covers of other song. Another was the use of large language models in the United States by some doctors to make diagnoses.

In yet another example, a New York lawyer submitted a brief in court using ChatGPT that contained six non-existent court decisions.

These examples show that we cannot brush aside concerns about using AI to replace the professional competence of skilled people such as artistes, doctors and lawyers.

Most established professions are regulated to uphold professional and ethical standards. Professional bodies or guilds are set up or, in some cases, legislated for this purpose.

The increasing use of AI in professional practices not only gives rise to liability issues, but also pushes ethical boundaries in a way that is currently outside the remit of the professional bodies or guilds. How AI technology learns is not bound by moral and ethical obligations, unlike a human professional.

Besides, in a complex world, it takes a village to resolve issues and generate solutions. This calls for collaboration through building relationships in an interdisciplinary team from different professions.

For example, the Circle of Care is a service by Care Corner Singapore that brings together social workers, teachers, educational therapists and health specialists for interventions for disadvantaged children.

Can AI simulate bot-to-bot collaboration to generate solutions of such a nature? Even if it can, can we trust a solution that is developed from a setting devoid of human relationships and is based on quantitative algorithms?

The formation of the AI Verify Foundation is a step in the right direction. However, we must go beyond validating the governance and technical authenticity of AI technologies. There must also be verification of social and ethical norms.

Lai Yew Chan