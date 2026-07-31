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Forum: AI customer service chatbots should not block access to human help

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Artificial intelligence can handle routine customer inquiries quickly, but when an automated system fails, organisations must provide a clear, timely route to a human officer.

This is critical in high-stakes sectors like banking, healthcare and public services. Customers reporting urgent issues or billing errors should not have to navigate endless menus or repeatedly explain their problem. After a few unsuccessful exchanges, the chatbot should automatically transfer the query – along with the conversation history – to a live agent.

The goal is not to remove AI, but to ensure it does not become a wall that prevents customers, particularly seniors and less digitally savvy individuals, from accessing essential human assistance.

Pang Chong Liu

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.