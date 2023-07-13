Forum: Agri-food industry transformation requires close partnership between all stakeholders

We agree with Ms Esther Tan (Govt support needed for fish farms to transition to a sustainable method, July 7) and Mr Liu Fook Thim (Challenges to Singapore meeting its food security needs, July 8) that innovation and technology, along with consumers’ support of local produce, are essential to transform our agri-food industry.

As a country with limited resources, our agri-food industry needs to significantly uplift its productivity through innovation and technology to meet the “30 by 30” goal.

Over the years, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has been supporting local farms to uplift their sectors, ensuring that local production remains climate-resilient and resource-efficient.

Besides close containment systems, there are a suite of options, including good farm husbandry practices and pellet feeds, which could uplift the sustainability of the industry.

Various funding schemes, such as SFA’s $60 million Agri-Food Cluster Transformation Fund, have been established to help local farms build up their capabilities to adopt more resource-efficient technologies as well as advanced farming systems.

In addition, Singapore has a rich financing ecosystem of debt and equity financiers, and companies are encouraged to engage them on their financing needs.

Beyond technology, research and development is a critical enabler to transform our agri-food industry. For instance, SFA, along with local and overseas aquaculture researchers and industry partners, signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the AquaPolis Programme, to reap strategic synergies in developing innovative and sustainable solutions, while cultivating talent for the industry.

We aim to support Singapore in becoming a leading research and innovation cluster for sustainable tropical aquaculture.

Agri-food industry transformation requires close partnership, as validated by a recent aquaculture study trip to Australia. Other than learning about Australia’s sustainable and productive aquaculture practices, a key takeaway is that transformation requires close partnership between all stakeholders.

It is important for the industry to prioritise environmental sustainability as part of commercial sustainability; for the academics to support the industry through solutions underpinned by science; and for consumers to support local produce to spur industry growth.

Local production is key in our food security strategy to mitigate the impact of supply disruptions and reduce our reliance on imported food. Everyone, including the Government, industry and consumers, has a part to play in strengthening Singapore’s food security.

We encourage consumers to support and sustain the demand for local produce by looking out for the red SG Fresh Produce logo displayed on retail shelves or produce packaging during grocery shopping.

Cheong Lai Peng

Senior Director (Industry Development and Community Partnership)

Singapore Food Agency