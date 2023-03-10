Forum: Agencies working with family, community to address hoarding issue

We refer to the letter by Ms Lilian Chai Yook Chun, “Neighbour’s cluttered home a fire hazard” (Feb 15).

We are heartened by Ms Chai’s public-spiritedness in looking out for the safety of elderly residents in our neighbourhoods. HDB is aware of the hoarding issue faced by Ms Chai’s neighbour, who is an elderly man in his 80s.

As the underlying motivation for hoarding and context can vary from case to case, the decluttering process is often challenging and long-drawn, requiring community and social interventions in tandem with enforcement efforts.

In this case, we are working with various agencies such as the Singapore Civil Defence Force and community partners to render coordinated help and support.

For example, we have reached out to the relative of the elderly resident, as well as community partners such as GoodLife@Telok Blangah Family Service Centre to assist with decluttering of the items in the flat.

We thank Ms Chai for her feedback and would like to assure her and her neighbours that the agencies are making progress on the case.

Lim Lea Lea

Director (Lease Administration & Management)

Housing and Development Board