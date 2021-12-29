Forum: Agencies should give full refund for tour packages in the light of uncertainties

I booked an 11-day, eight-night Netherlands, Germany and France tour package with an agency on Nov 4. The departure date was on Dec 21 and I made full payment on Dec 8.

On Dec 19, the Netherlands introduced a strict lockdown amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

All non-essential shops and services including restaurants, hairdressers, museums and gyms were closed, and this will last at least until the middle of next month.

France and Germany are also looking at tightening their travel curbs due to a growing number of cases of the Omicron variant.

I contacted the tour leader on Dec 19 to ask about the situation in the Netherlands. He said they were checking and would give an update the next day. On Dec 20, the tour leader said that we would proceed with the tour as scheduled.

That day, I requested a cancellation of my package, given the uncertainties and changing regulations in these three countries.

I was told I would incur full cancellation charges for my tour fare and airport taxes, meaning that I would not get any refund. I proceeded with the cancellation anyway.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant.

Being infected with the coronavirus while on tour would mean having to be quarantined in a foreign country, where the local healthcare system might be overwhelmed by cases and leave me with little access to medical help.

I understand that the tour agency needs to run a business but in this case, is it right to put customers' health and well-being at risk?

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: "An event cancelled is better than a life cancelled... It's better to cancel now and celebrate later, than to celebrate now and grieve later."

I hope that agencies will refund in full cancellations initiated by consumers who are in the same situation as me.

Desmond Lim