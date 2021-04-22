Forum: Agencies should accept digital IC before year end

We thank Mr Hefferich Tan for his feedback (Digital IC still not accepted for many services, April 10).

The digital IC feature in the Singpass app is a secure and convenient alternative to the physical NRIC.

Government agencies are currently reviewing their processes to accept the use of the digital IC.

Other than scenarios where physical NRIC or other physical cards are specifically required by law, agencies should accept the digital IC before the end of the year.

We also encourage all businesses to follow the Government's lead and accept the digital IC.

If possible, they should digitalise their processes, and review whether the physical identification card is needed in the first place.

We appreciate the public's patience and understanding.

Huang Weixian

Director, Adoption and Engagement

Smart Nation and Digital Government Office

Prime Minister's Office