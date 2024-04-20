Forum: Agencies collecting data and improving support for persons with autism

We thank Mr Daniel Ng Peng Keat (Time to get a more precise estimate of how common autism is in Singapore, April 11) and Dr Aishworiya Ramkumar (Local research data on autism prevalence available but more studies needed, April 15) for their views.

The Government collects data and monitors trends in reported cases of persons with autism and other disabilities. The data collected is used to project demand and plan for services, such as early intervention and employment support, for persons with disabilities across different life stages.

The Enabling Masterplan 2030 recognises the rising numbers of children diagnosed with autism in Singapore, largely due to growing awareness and enhanced early screening and detection, aligned with international trends. We are enhancing our services to meet the needs of persons with disabilities across different life stages.

We are adding about 1,500 places to the Early Intervention Programme for Infants and Children in 2024, about a quarter more from 2023, so children with developmental needs, including those with autism, can receive timely support.

The Ministry of Education is setting up a fifth special education school that focuses on students with moderate special educational needs with autism who can access the national curriculum. It will be run by Methodist Welfare Services in partnership with ACS and open in 2026.

We are expanding employment support for persons with disabilities who need higher work support through the Enabling Business Hub, extending the Place-and-Train programme, and adding 500 sheltered workshop places by 2030.

We are also expanding access to continual learning and social and recreational activities for persons with disabilities by adding 500 day activity centre places by 2030 and two additional Enabling Services Hubs by 2025.

Beyond this, public, people and private sector partners are taking steps to create physical and social environments that are more inclusive for persons with disabilities. Such efforts include providing calm rooms in museums and public transport hubs and calm hours in shopping malls. These efforts help to support persons with autism to learn, work, and live in the community. More information can be found at https://go.gov.sg/emp2030.

We agree that having better data on the prevalence of autism in Singapore is important to ensure timely support for persons with autism. We will continue to work on improving our understanding of the local prevalence of disability conditions, including autism.

Stephanie Sim

Director, Enabling Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development