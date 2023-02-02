Forum: Living and ageing well a personal responsibility

It’s good to know how committed the Government is to taking care of older Singaporeans (Older S’poreans to get help with living well as they age, Jan 31).

Living well and ageing well also have to be a personal undertaking. Ultimately, each of us must take ownership, responsibility and accountability for our lives.

It would be irresponsible to not take preventive care when one is younger, only to rely on support by the state in later years. We need to look after our physical, mental, social and spiritual health from an early age and as young adults.

We must also work towards ensuring that our basic and lifestyle needs are taken care of, without having to rely on others fully. We must nurture and maintain key relationships throughout our lives. Living well has to be a lifelong and personal commitment.

Frank Singam