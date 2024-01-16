Forum: Age not the sole factor when accidents occur

I read Mr Yong Tet Joong’s letter “Conduct study on accidents involving senior drivers” (Jan 12) with reservation. While I understand his genuine concern about senior drivers causing accidents, I think the message smacks of ageism.

Senior drivers are not more prone than others to having accidents. For every senior with a likelihood of reduced alertness, there is a senior with greater mindfulness, maturity and caution. It would be equally unfair for me to stereotype young people as reckless drivers and suggest they need greater scrutiny.

Let’s treat all accidents as undesired outcomes, and investigate each on a case-by-case basis.

Satish Kumar Khattar