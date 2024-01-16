Forum: Age not the sole factor when accidents occur

Updated
35 sec ago
Published
1 min ago

I read Mr Yong Tet Joong’s letter “Conduct study on accidents involving senior drivers” (Jan 12) with reservation. While I understand his genuine concern about senior drivers causing accidents, I think the message smacks of ageism.

Senior drivers are not more prone than others to having accidents. For every senior with a likelihood of reduced alertness, there is a senior with greater mindfulness, maturity and caution. It would be equally unfair for me to stereotype young people as reckless drivers and suggest they need greater scrutiny.

Let’s treat all accidents as undesired outcomes, and investigate each on a case-by-case basis.

Satish Kumar Khattar

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top