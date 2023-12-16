Forum: After COP28 breakthrough, it’s time to follow through with concrete actions

The COP28 talks held in Dubai were both historic and significant for humanity and planet earth (COP28 summit adopts world-first ‘transition’ from fossil fuels, Dec 13).

For the first time, the annual United Nations climate summit concluded with an agreement among nearly 200 participating countries, which included oil producers like the United Arab Emirates, to transit from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.

After years of negotiations, it is significant that this pact was finalised during a COP presided over by the head of UAE’s national oil company.

However, one point remains clear – the agreement does not do enough on its own to mitigate climate change, and should be just a starting point in working towards the goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels. It also addressed only one part of the larger issue – fossil fuels, the burning of which is the main source of carbon emissions driving climate change.

People worldwide are concerned about the earth’s capacity to sustain life for future generations. We need to look at the whole picture, and not just the individual parts.

Every nation can play a part in forging consensus and finding a global solution. As the UAE has amply demonstrated through its COP28 leadership, nations can be both a part of the problem, and a part of the solution.

Singapore can play its part to show the way forward – in advocacy through its government, in practice through its businesses, and in teaching and research through its educational institutions – as innovator, initiator and inspiration to other countries.

COP28 has set the stage for more to be done to combat global warming, for collective climate change action to be taken on a truly global scale.

COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber’s note of caution in his closing remarks were poignant, and may be prescient: “An agreement is only as good as its implementation. We are what we do, not what we say.”

After the COP28 breakthrough, it is time for all countries to follow through with concrete actions to ensure a sustainable future.

Joachim Sim Khim Huang