Forum: Afghanistan an important neighbour with strong historical links

I refer to the Opinion article, "What next for Afghanistan's neighbours?" (April 22), by Straits Times associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Referring to United States President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by Sept 11, Mr Velloor analyses its impact on regional security and the role of major regional players, including Pakistan.

Pakistan supported the Afghan Jihad as a front-line state and the closest ally of the US after the Soviet invasion of that country.

That was when millions of Afghans fleeing from war and destruction in their country took refuge in Pakistan, which still provides shelter and sustenance to around three million Afghan refugees on its soil, despite its own economic woes.

For Pakistan, Afghanistan is an important neighbour with whom we have strong historical links and a shared destiny.

No other country has greater stakes than Pakistan in peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan's historic role in making intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha a success has been widely acknowledged by the international community.

Pakistan remains committed to an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive negotiated political settlement.

Peace and stability in Afghanistan are a prerequisite for unleashing the economic potential of the region.

Regional cooperation and energy connectivity projects can bear fruit only when there is peace and stability in Afghanistan.

This is the reason Pakistan is partnering Afghanistan in its reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts and has committed US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) for the purpose.

Five border crossing points were recently opened to facilitate bilateral trade between the two countries.

The signing of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity in 2018 is another mechanism for broad-based engagement between the two countries covering the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

As for Mr Velloor's assertions regarding the Durand Line, it is an established international frontier between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The arrangement, already accepted by the Afghan ruling elite from the days of the Sikhs and the British government, has been legalised, formalised and institutionalised.

Pakistan has already completed fortification of 90 per cent of the Pak-Afghan border, and the remaining work will be completed by the year end, to check illegal border crossings and drug trafficking.

Rukhsana Afzaal

High Commissioner of Pakistan in Singapore