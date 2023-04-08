Forum: Affected operators at Toa Payoh and Ubi night vegetable markets will get help

We thank Mr Darren Ho Di Xiang for his feedback on the relocation of vendors at the Toa Payoh and Ubi night vegetable markets (Consider dual-tenancy model for night veggie markets, March 31).

The informal distribution site located along Toa Payoh East Road will close on Aug 19, as with the upcoming housing developments in the area, higher traffic use on the road is expected which would make the place unsuitable for the market operations.

Meanwhile, vendors operating at the distribution site in Ubi are under JTC Corporation’s temporary occupation licence, which expired on March 31.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA), National Environment Agency (NEA) and Housing Board (HDB) have been working together to assist the affected operators at the two night markets, and have made three relocation options available.

These alternative sites include spaces in Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, stalls in markets managed by NEA or stalls in single-operator markets which are managed by private master tenants or lessees. These sites will provide operators with sheltered and proper facilities that will ensure greater sustainability for the businesses and make it safer for their customers.

JTC is also facilitating an extension of the temporary occupation licence from March 31 to Aug 31 to allow the vendors more time for relocation. SFA will continue to work with the other agencies to assist affected operators to identify suitable relocation sites so that they can continue their business. Vendors who require financial or employment assistance may also be referred to the relevant agencies and constituencies for further support.

How Siew Tang

Director, Operations Management Department

Joint Operations Division

Singapore Food Agency