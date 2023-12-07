Forum: Adopt proactive approach to tackle issues in platform economy

I refer to Associate Professor Terence Ho’s commentary, “The risk of overwork and driving all day in the platform economy” (Nov 28).

Together with the National Taxi Association, National Private Hire Vehicles Association and National Delivery Champions Association, NTUC has been seeking out stakeholders in the ecosystem to address platform drivers and delivery workers’ concerns and to be a champion for their wages, welfare and work prospects.

Prof Ho surfaced three issues facing platform workers: safety risks due to fatigue from overwork, platform anti-competitive practices that stymie worker rights and movement, and diminishing employability. He also noted the roles that platform operators and the Government have in addressing these issues.

While I concur, I would like to propose proactive co-solutioning as an approach to tackling these issues, many of which are complex in nature.

Given the continually evolving platform business model, ecosystem stakeholders such as consumers, government and platform operators can seek to make more conscious choices and decisions about the way they interact with the platform economy.

For instance, could consumers recognise their role in promoting the sustainability of the platform ecosystem, and exercise their choices in a way that promotes sustainable and safe practices by platforms? Similarly, could platforms, in designing their algorithms, also seek to in-build safeguards to ensure workers’ safety and welfare?

How might governments work with platform businesses to ensure that algorithmic management of workers is fair, transparent and prioritises workers’ safety and welfare?

Likewise, should the Government consider working with platform worker associations to develop a training and support package that cushions the impact on platform workers’ income, such as by providing an absentee payroll-like quantum to platform workers who commit time to reskill and look for full-time employment?

I echo Prof Ho’s call for more to be done to improve working conditions and career prospects for ride-hailing drivers and platform delivery workers.

Ecosystem stakeholders have the responsibility to nurture a safe and sustainable platform sector – drivers who overwork themselves to meet unrealistic targets risk the safety of passengers and their own.

To continue reaping the benefits and convenience of the platform space, all of us – consumers, platform operators, the Government or associations – have a part to play in building an environment that enables platform workers to conduct their work safely and under reasonable circumstances, and for platform workers who want to try out other careers to have a fair and equal opportunity to do so.

Jean See Jin Li

Director

NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit (U FSE)