Forum: Address the issue of installing speed limiters soon to keep workers safe

I am glad the authorities have taken some actions to address the safety of migrant workers being transported on our roads in lorries (New rules to improve safety of workers in lorries will kick in on Jan 1, Oct 19). Employers must even ensure that the driver has some rest and is assigned a buddy to keep him alert while driving if he happens to be a worker too.

What is glaringly unaddressed yet is the issue of speeding. It was reported that there is no timeline for the implementation of speed-management devices as, among other things, their supply and effectiveness are still being looked at.

This issue should be resolved as soon as possible because I think speeding is one of the most common causes of accidents. I have often seen lorry drivers transporting migrant workers speeding on highways, some overtaking my car when I was travelling at about 85kmh on an 80kmh speed limit stretch.

I am also curious if speeding played a part in the previous fatal traffic accidents involving lorries carrying foreign workers.

