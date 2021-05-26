Forum: Address Covid-19 risk posed by cross-border truck drivers

The recent Changi Airport Covid-19 cluster linked to incoming passengers is a stark reminder that our defences are only as strong as the weakest link.

On this note, with Covid-19 cases increasing alarmingly in Malaysia, the authorities would need to reassess the risk posed by cross-border truck drivers.

In March last year, when both Singapore and Malaysia closed the borders owing to the first wave of the outbreak, truck drivers were allowed to cross freely to deliver goods here.

As a tiny island-state, this arrangement is inevitable as we rely heavily on Malaysia for our food supplies.

However, with the deteriorating situation in Malaysia and the Malaysian government implementing stricter movement control order measures, Singaporeans need an assurance that this free movement of cross-border truck drivers will not result in the next outbreak.

Lee Yong Se