Forum: Add mentoring requirement to work pass changes

We should ask why Singapore, despite having world-class achievements in scholastic achievements, is not producing enough talented people to satisfy its growing global economy.

Mentoring is the key to talent and skill transfer.

Unless the work pass holders who take up lucrative job offers here are required to mentor at least one if not a few local talents, nothing will change (Work pass changes will also benefit S'poreans: Minister, Aug 30).

Whatever criteria are used for the new pass, whether salary benchmarks or outstanding achievements across arts and culture, sports, science and technology, and research and academia, Singapore will not succeed in talent transfer without a thoroughly thought-through mentoring or apprenticeship scheme.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)