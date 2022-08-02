Forum: Add Covid-19 hazard pay to salaries of healthcare staff, beef up insurance coverage

Nurses are poised to receive additional payments on top of their salary this year and next year (Over 25,000 nurses to get special payment package, Aug 1).

This is a welcome move, given that they have been carrying a heavy burden for the past couple of years, and will continue to do so in an endemic Covid-19 scenario.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) should consider adding a Covid-19 hazard component to nurses' monthly salaries. It would reflect the health risks of infection and reinfection. Augmenting their health insurance coverage should also be considered.

It has been reported that repeated infection with Covid-19 increases the chances that a person will face new and sometimes lasting health problems after their infection.

This was according to a study, the first one done on the health risks of reinfection, which examined the health records of more than 5.6 million people treated in the United States.

The study found that, compared with those with just one Covid-19 infection, those with two or more documented infections faced more than double the risk of dying and thrice the risk of being hospitalised within six months of their last infection.

The risk of lung and heart problems, fatigue, digestive and kidney disorders, diabetes and neurological conditions also increased.

Singapore is still in the midst of a Covid-19 infection wave driven by newer Omicron sub-variants, and the risks of reinfection are still present.

Daniel Ng Peng Keat