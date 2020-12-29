Forum: ActiveSG credits will be rolled over; badminton court usage to be reviewed

We refer to Mr Cheong Jit Ming's letter (Roll ActiveSG credits over automatically, Dec 25) and Ashlyn Chua's letter (Badminton courts: Allow cancellation of booked slots, Dec 28).

Sport Singapore is continually reviewing processes to best meet public needs in the light of Covid-19. For instance, we collaborated with the Ministry of Education to reopen selected Dual-Use Scheme facilities to create more playing spaces.

Throughout phase two of the country's reopening, ActiveSG has also been progressively adjusting the booking processes and revising the timings.

We are happy to announce that ActiveSG members will be able to roll over the credits automatically to December next year and continue enjoying our classes or programmes at any of our 26 ActiveSG sport centres islandwide.

At the moment, we have implemented a cancellation feature for ActiveSG swimming pools and gyms, as these two facilities have the highest no-show rates. We will review the usage patterns for the badminton courts and act accordingly when required.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore