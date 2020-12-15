Forum: ActiveSG camp broke agency's own rules

In June, national sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) closed all ActiveSG indoor sport halls for a day after a group of badminton players, including a Covid-19 patient, flouted safe management measures (Virus rules flouted: 'Time-out' today at all ActiveSG indoor sport halls, June 28).

And in July, SportSG suspended the ActiveSG membership accounts of the 29 people who flouted the measures, and warned that it would "act against errant users who have infringed the regulations", including barring them from the use of ActiveSG facilities (ActiveSG accounts of 29 rule breakers suspended, July 30)

Members of the badminton fraternity in Singapore have generally adhered to the safe management measures spelt out, including having no more than five people to a court and no more than four people on the court at any one time.

Last Thursday at Jurong East Sports Hall, I saw that two courts had seven people on each court.

I highlighted this to ActiveSG personnel, who informed me that management was aware of it and that it was allowed.

I said this was in violation of its own measures and government regulations, but no action was taken.

I learnt that the activity with two coaches and numerous children was part of a holiday camp programme organised by ActiveSG.

This was apparently not the only time that this has happened. The staff told me they had highlighted this infringement of regulations to their management, but no action was taken on previous occasions.

When I went after my badminton game to speak with the management, the two coaches were in the office complaining about how I had tried to disrupt the coaching. Everyone in a position of authority at ActiveSG that I spoke to brushed me off.

How can the people charged with maintaining safety and order brush off valid feedback? Is this happening at other holiday camps organised by ActiveSG across the island?

How can you instil good sporting values when you are not leading by example? How can a government-linked organisation flout the rules while imposing them with an iron fist on the public and external coaches?

Pauline Shu Pek Yen