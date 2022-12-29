Forum: Active ageing lessons from islands in Japan and Greece

The Straits Times’ story about Madam Ratnam Periowsam was inspiring (Old and bold, this 85-year-old dynamo is a role model for living a longer, fuller life, Dec 24). Active ageing and imbuing a lifelong sense of purpose play important roles in helping seniors to live well.

On the Japanese island of Okinawa, well known not only for the extraordinary longevity of its residents but also for active ageing, there is this notion of ikigai – which means “the reason you live” – that permeates every aspect of the Okinawan way of life and suffuses residents’ entire lives.

It is what gets their centenarians out of the house and being active every day, doing anything from teaching Okinawan karate, to passing on the arts and culinary traditions to the younger generation.

Theirs is a cultural attitude that celebrates the elderly and keeps them engaged in the community.

Residents of the island Ikaria in Greece, too, live long, active and healthy lives. Theirs is a community bonded by strong communal inclinations – an “us” place where people look out for one another, as opposed to a “me” place where it’s every person for himself – which research suggests is a factor in their longevity and low rates of dementia.

Their unhurried social structure and culture of frequent socialising to catch up on one another’s affairs and well-being also help.

Singapore is already doing many things right in active ageing (Call to rethink active ageing centres to engage more seniors, Dec 6), so let’s continue to keep the conversations going on issues related to ageing. We can help older Singaporeans, who have worked hard to make Singapore what it is today, to age well and live well.

Woon Wee Min