Forum: Actions on swimmers who used drugs send the wrong signal

I fully support Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan's view that swimmers Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei have been punished too leniently after they admitted to consuming illicit drugs (Swimming: Some feel SportSG's sanctions on errant trio are too soft, others disagree, Sept 29).

The punishment signalled to budding sportsmen that top-notch athletes can get away with a slap on the wrist even in cases of consuming illicit drugs.

It is hardly the sort of penalty that would shake up the sporting fraternity and get it to examine such behaviour in detail.

Singapore is well known for its zero-tolerance stance on illicit drugs. As intelligent adults, the three swimmers should have known better.

Schooling openly expressed disappointment at the sanctions imposed on him by Sport Singapore.

I think the time is ripe to correct such attitudes, and the relevant agencies should take further action.

Matthew Yap Kong Huat