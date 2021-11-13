Forum: Action taken against irresponsible users of shared bicycles

We refer to Mr Goh Geok Huat's letter, "Indiscriminate parking of shared bikes still a problem" (Nov 9), on the parking of shared bicycles.

Since the QR code parking system for shared bicycles was implemented in 2019, more than 90 per cent of trips made using shared bicycles have been completed within the designated parking areas.

Users who do not park shared bicycles at designated areas and scan the QR code to record their end of hire will be charged a fee by the operator. Those who do not observe this requirement for three or more times in a calendar year will be banned from using all bicycle-sharing services for at least a month.

The Land Transport Authority works closely with bicycle-sharing operators to ensure that shared bicycles are used responsibly and continue to be a convenient service for commuters. We urge everyone to be considerate and responsible in their use of shared bicycles.

Actions will continue to be taken against the small group of irresponsible users.

We would also like to take this opportunity to urge the public to report instances of indiscriminately parked shared bicycles through the OneService application. In this instance, we have also reached out to Mr Goh for more information and SG Bike has since removed the indiscriminately parked bicycle.

Kenneth Wong

Deputy Group Director,

Active Mobility Group

Land Transport Authority