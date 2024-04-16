Forum: Act against cyclists who ignore traffic lights

I recently came across a police notice asking for witnesses in a case where a collision with a cyclist at a traffic light led to the death of a pedestrian.
I wonder why many cyclists frequently ignore red lights and ride through them with impunity.
As a regular cyclist, I invariably call out such behaviour, usually when I have stopped at a red signal and see others carrying on blithely.
I was at Woodlands Road early one morning recently and witnessed a close call when a cyclist travelling at speed ignored a red light and almost collided with a pedestrian crossing on the green-man signal.
Were it not for the pedestrian’s quick reflexes, he would have been another road accident statistic.
If drivers who are also cyclists would never consider ignoring a set of traffic lights, how does it make sense to do so on a bicycle when the only protection afforded is a plastic helmet and a millimetre or two of lycra?
Could the issue of cyclists running red lights be partly related to a lack of enforcement? I wonder how often cyclists are booked for doing so.
I suspect that if the Traffic Police were to run a short campaign, perhaps stationing themselves along roads frequented by early-morning weekend cyclists and issuing warnings where warranted, word would quickly get around as the cycling community in Singapore is fairly tight-knit.
If the Traffic Police could conduct spot checks for drink driving at night, why not do something similar to prevent cyclists from ignoring traffic signals?
I believe law-abiding cyclists would welcome steps to enforce traffic laws because the sooner cyclists who break the rules are brought into line, the sooner drivers will accept that cyclists have a legitimate right to be on the road and treat them more respectfully.
That must surely be an outcome that would benefit all road users.
Wong Ee Wai