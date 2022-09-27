Forum: Achieve a sense of purpose from supporting a cause through volunteering

I volunteered recently at charity ItsRainingRaincoats' newest project, inspIRRe.

After filming promotional material, I helped to sort and stock items that had been donated to migrant workers. I was amazed at the sheer volume of items gifted by Singaporeans.

Behind the glitz and glamour of the Singaporean skyline, hundreds of thousands of hours go into its construction and maintenance.

This work is mostly done by migrant workers, who work in adverse weather conditions and live far away from their families.

The life of a migrant worker is very challenging, to say the least.

Volunteer organisations such as ItsRainingRaincoats are very important to the well-being of migrant workers - they organise social events and donation drives, and even do advocacy work.

I am proud to support such a cause and have also gained from volunteering.

Actively participating in a cause that you believe in gives you a powerful sense of purpose.

I strongly believe everyone should try volunteering at least once, as it is a chance to give back to the community and create something that is, in the end, larger than the sum of its parts.

Kevyn Gunawan