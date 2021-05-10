Forum: Acceptance of people with disabilities must begin in hearts and minds

I was touched by Forum writer Koh Sui Tin's story of how she kept her child with Down syndrome, and agree that there is a need for more balanced information on Down syndrome relayed by doctors to parents (Glad I didn't listen to doc's advice and kept my son with Down syndrome, May 7).

Singapore is a party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, having ratified the convention in 2013.

The Government is obliged to guarantee to persons with disabilities equal and effective legal protection against discrimination on all grounds.

Under the convention, persons with disabilities include "those who have long-term physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments which in interaction with various barriers may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others".

In Singapore, abortion is permissible for any reason up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

Thereafter, a pregnancy may be terminated only if it is "immediately necessary to save the life or to prevent grave permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman".

In its initial report submitted to the committee in charge of the convention, the Singapore Government stated: "A disability of the unborn child alone is not a reason that would permit an abortion beyond 24 weeks of gestation."

At the same time, the Guidelines on the Termination of Pregnancy issued by the Ministry of Health provide that contents of pre-abortion counselling "may be adapted for women diagnosed with foetal abnormalities".

I have great respect for the many medical professionals who make difficult life-and-death decisions on a daily basis. Yet, in any such decision, the inherent worth and dignity of persons with disabilities must be respected.

Medical professionals and pre-abortion counsellors should be careful not to present a one-sided bleak prognosis in cases of foetal abnormalities.

Instead, attention should be drawn towards the many meaningful and fulfilling lives that people live regardless of their physical, mental, intellectual or sensory impairments. Families should also be informed about avenues of social support.

The acceptance of people with disabilities must begin in our hearts and minds.

As a society, we should recognise that the beauty of humanity does not lie in being physically "perfect", but in our immense ability to overcome challenges in life, whatever form they may take.

Darius Lee