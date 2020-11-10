Forum: Aborted Ant IPO a reminder to invest within one's means

Ant Group's aborted initial public offering (IPO) is a good reminder to all investors that there is never a guaranteed deal in investment.

The IPO was cancelled just two days before its debut. Some investors in Hong Kong borrowed heavily to apply for Ant's shares, seen by many as a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity (Some tapped savings, borrowed heavily to get a piece of Ant IPO, Nov 5).

While Ant will refund the application money without interest, some investors will take a hit on the interest accrued on the sums they borrowed instead of the windfall they anticipated.

Many people want to make a quick profit from an investment, but whatever careful planning we make may be forestalled by an unforeseen situation. Investing must always be within our means.

Foo Sing Kheng