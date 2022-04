Smoking should be totally banned at eating places. Instead of having a smoking corner, smokers should have to go to a designated spot away from an eatery to light up (NEA should publish full list of eateries that have smoking corner, April 14).

Even if smokers keep to the smoking corner, the fumes will waft throughout the eating place, affecting unwitting non-smokers who have to put up with it. I do hope that the National Environment Agency can look into this issue.

Cynthia Ponnana