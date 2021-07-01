Forum: A role for all park connector users to ensure others' safety

We thank the writers of Forum letters "Enforce cycling speed limit at Rail Corridor" (June 22), "Better safety rules needed for walkers and bikers on park connectors" and "Reserve middle lane of park connectors for cyclists" (both June 23), and "Park connector path markings need to be clearer" (June 25) for their feedback and suggestions.

The Rail Corridor and Park Connector Network are popular recreational trails and everyone has a role to play in ensuring that these trails are used safely.

The National Parks Board (NParks) and Land Transport Authority regularly encourage everyone to ride safely through enforcement action and education.

In particular, we will step up engagement and education at the Rail Corridor, by placing more signs at hot spots and deploying staff to remind cyclists to be gracious to other users. Enforcement action will be taken where necessary.

Over the weekend, more than 80 cyclists were given advisories to slow down and be considerate to other park users at the Rail Corridor.

NParks is also reaching out to users to share proper etiquette on park connectors, and encourage more gracious behaviour and appropriate use of the Park Connector Network. We will also seek feedback on path markings.

Cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users are reminded to observe active mobility rules and guidelines, including knowing where they can ride and the speed limits.

At some locations of the Park Connector Network where the space is wider, paths are segregated for various users.

There are footpaths for pedestrians and cyclists travelling slower than 10kmh, while the cycling paths are for faster-moving users, such as cyclists and users of PMDs and power-assisted bicycles, who are travelling at speeds of not more than 25kmh.

The riding of motorised PMDs and power-assisted bicycles is not allowed on footpaths.

We would also like to remind all visitors to adhere to the safety guidelines and advisories when using the Rail Corridor and the Park Connector Network, and to be gracious to fellow users.

Cyclists should ride safely, slow down and give way to pedestrians especially in crowded areas, and dismount and push their bikes when approaching narrow stretches.

Other users can also play their part by, for example, being attentive to their surroundings and giving way to faster-moving users.

The Rail Corridor and Park Connector Network are to be enjoyed as inclusive and safe shared spaces for all.

Kartini Omar

Group Director, Parks Development

National Parks Board