Forum: A rake would do the job of leaf blowers in most situations

Updated
Published
49 sec ago

Recently, I have started hearing the deafening noise of leaf blowers in my condominium almost daily from morning till afternoon.

Issues associated with the use of leaf blowers include noise pollution and resultant hearing loss, and air pollution from the leaf blower's emissions as well as the dust raised by its use.

I question the effectiveness of leaf blowers. In most situations, a simple rake would do the job.

Everybody is talking about climate change and reducing one's carbon footprint. Leaf blowers work against those objectives.

Wong Ming Keong (Dr)

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top