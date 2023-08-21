Forum: A president who carries out custodian roles without fear or favour can unify people

I refer to the letter “President must have more than just independent thinking” (Aug 19).

If an effective president is, as the writer argues, one who, among other attributes, can consistently work with the government to project a good image of Singapore and who has good working knowledge and understanding of how the government works, then Parliament, not the people, would be in a better position to decide who is the best person to be the president.

We would then be better off reverting to the practice of having Parliament appoint the president.

But we now have a system in which the president is elected by the people, and that means the successful candidate should be one trusted by the people to help safeguard Singapore’s national reserves and ensure the integrity of the public service.

The elected president should also not be seen as another centre of power having an adversarial relationship with the government. An independent president can provide a fresh pair of eyes to uncover blind spots and explore new perspectives. It is not in his mandate to be fault-finding.

If an elected president can show to the people his competence and resolve to carry out his custodian roles without fear or favour, he will be better poised to unify the people.

Lai Yew Chan