Forum: A national blockchain would allow users to identify senders

The recent spate of phishing scams targeting local bank customers not only causes hardship for the victims but also erodes end-user trust and confidence in an increasingly digital economy.

In these cases, scammers tricked the victims into believing that the messages were indeed sent by their financial institution, and the victims then revealed sensitive information.

We must discover the root causes of the problem and use a whole-of-society approach to tackle this challenge.

These scams all exploit information asymmetry. While financial institutions and government agencies can verify the identity of individuals, the reverse is not true.

Thus, individuals are vulnerable to various forms of impersonation.

This is a problem which the creation of a national blockchain of verified senders could potentially address.

With a system like that in place, participating organisations could digitally log calls, SMSes, e-mail, physical mail and other messaging media into the national blockchain in real time.

These organisations must have policies in place to ensure only authorised information technology systems and employees can register a record.

Customers could then open a standalone mobile app or a function of the SingPass app to verify the caller or sender before proceeding with any requests.

Local organisations must adopt a collective and pre-emptive posture to deal with increasingly sophisticated scams and raise defences against cyber crimes.

A national blockchain could be a right step in that direction.

Charlie Ang Hwa Leong