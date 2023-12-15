Forum: A more comprehensive and expanded ERP the fairer way to go

The certificate of entitlement (COE) premium exerts its presence as a form of regressive tax, with those with lower income paying proportionately more than those who are richer, despite the separate categories for small and big cars (Time’s ripe to revamp COE system, start charging more for road use, Dec 11).

One timely suggestion is to decrease this component of car ownership, then transferring the expense to car usage. This is fair, but only if the car is instrumental in causing congestion.

Otherwise, if the car is used outside peak hours, avoiding the ring of roads around the city, including up-country usage, the owner should not be penalised for more mileage revved up.

A more comprehensive and expanded Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) is a far fairer implementation of vehicle usage than a broad sword approach of charging more just because a car is driven more, even if it does not add to pollution and traffic bottlenecks. When ERP was institutionalised, the additional registration fee (ARF) was lowered to compensate for the added expense. Subsequently, the ARF was increased again, in effect causing car buyers to suffer a double whammy.

Hopefully, with more road usage charges, any drop in car prices will not again be reversed by another round of taxes in another form. This happened when the Government encouraged the buying of electric vehicles, with discounts given. But road taxes for these vehicles were made more punitive to make up for the loss of government revenue from petrol taxes.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)