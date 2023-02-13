Forum: A momentous day in Singapore’s Covid-19 fight

Feb 13 is undoubtedly a momentous day in Singapore’s Covid-19 journey since the pandemic first hit three years ago (Singapore to lift Covid-19 curbs as situation is stable, Feb 10).

It is heartening to reach this stage and be able to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions after a terrible struggle which has been etched into our collective memory.

It may also be in order to take stock that in the midst of the difficult conditions, there were some who defied the authorities by refusing to wear a mask when they had to and others who spread misinformation.

Though we have overcome the seemingly insurmountable obstacles brought on by the pandemic, we would do well to remember what it took for us to get here and to always stay united should future viruses come our way.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip