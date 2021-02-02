Forum: A lot of glass wasted due to rules on car window tinting

The current rules on tinted windows should be reassessed by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for the sake of the environment.

The guidelines for vehicles are 70 per cent light transmission for front windows and 25 per cent for rear windows.

Parallel importers, like myself, import cars from other markets like the United Kingdom, and the premium makes usually come with privacy glass in the rear, as it serves to provide privacy for passengers and personal items.

The rear windows from the manufacturer have between 22 per cent and 28 per cent light transmission and sometimes do not meet the 25 per cent mark.

Often, they do not meet the requirements by just 1 percentage point, and there is no accounting for measurement error in the equipment. We have encountered situations where the glass passes at one inspection centre but fails at another.

On average, we need to replace four pieces of glass per car, and we tint it back to 25 per cent light transmission as soon as the vehicle is approved.

If you consider the whole industry, this could mean there are tens of thousands of perfectly fine glass pieces being thrown away each year.

It is not only an unnecessary cost to the consumer but also to the environment. Studies have found that glass production is energy-intensive and the manufacturing and transportation process produces a lot of waste.

Perhaps it is time for LTA to review the glass regulations. Providing some leeway, especially if the glass panels have been installed by the manufacturer, would be prudent.

Gerald Ong