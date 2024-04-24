Forum: A little smile can help brighten the daily commute

I moved to Singapore about eight months ago from India to further my studies, and have observed that daily commutes here are often a picture of focused silence – a sea of serious faces glued to phones or lost in thought.

Commutes back home were often bustling affairs. Crowded trains and buses are filled with lively conversation, laughter, and occasional arguments. There is a sense of camaraderie, community and connection among commuters.

Singapore’s demanding schedules, famed productivity, and cultural emphasis on personal space may be contributing to a reserved demeanour. Despite there being a good mix of cultures and ethnicities here, and the time spent together on commutes, smiles, the universal language of friendliness, are a rare sight.

Studies show that smiles, even forced, can stimulate the brain to release chemicals which encourage an emotionally positive state, reducing stress and improving your mood. This would go a long way in creating warm, welcoming environments, spark positive interactions with fellow commuters, and shift the narrative of public transport from solely utilitarian to one fostering connection. A good commute may recharge you by the time you reach the office or home.

While a smile can be a powerful tool, it’s important to be mindful of the context and each person’s preference. A forced smile or overly enthusiastic approach might be misconstrued as being intrusive. Or maybe a few might think we are crazy, but I think that’s a small price to pay.

Similarly, not all people welcome conversation during their commute and that’s perfectly fine. Navigating this social space requires a touch of finesse. Yet, a smile doesn’t have to breach that frontier.

A simple smile and a friendly nod can make a huge difference in someone else’s day. Sure, your smile might initially be met with raised eyebrows and confusion, but it’s just like sunshine breaking through dark clouds.

Let’s initiate “Operation Sunshine” and be ambassadors by choosing to smile, whenever we can, to make our commutes a little brighter, warmer, and a space for positive connections, one smile at a time.

Moses Rux Jeba Mi Zerah