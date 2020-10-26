Forum: A joke in poor taste

I am very disappointed that the rector of Tembusu College Tommy Koh would choose to make a joke out of an important issue.

He had offered to resign over National University of Singapore's (NUS) mishandling of the dismissal of a don over sexual misconduct allegations but retracted his resignation offer two hours later.

Prof Koh told Today he was merely joking when he made the resignation offer.

An esteemed institution like NUS cannot allow its "rather conservative culture" to impinge on its social obligation to protect the student body from harm. When Prof Koh offered his resignation, it signalled a sincerity and determination to nudge NUS to play a more proactive role in handling misdemeanours in future.

But to downplay his resignation offer and say it was just a joke leaves a bad aftertaste. It trivialises the students' demand for more transparency and accountability from NUS in future.

I hope that people of influence would set a good example by saying what they mean and doing what they say.

Foo Sing Kheng