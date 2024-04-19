Forum: A good time for incoming prime minister and team to prove themselves

I want to congratulate Mr Lawrence Wong on his appointment as our fourth prime minister (DPM Lawrence Wong to take over from PM Lee on May 15, April 15).

As a resident of Marsiling-Yew Tee Group Representation Constituency (GRC), which Mr Wong has represented as Member of Parliament and anchor minister since 2015, I am proud of this news, especially because he comes from a humble background.

My family and I have been to several events and activities in the GRC, which Deputy Prime Minister Wong attended. He always made time to meet as many residents as possible, asking about their health, and for feedback and suggestions.

I agree there is no right time for any leadership transition, but I believe this is a good opportunity for the incoming prime minister and his fourth-generation team to prove themselves in these challenging times, as we are facing geopolitical tensions, increasing costs of living and uncertainty in the global economy.

I hope our new PM and his team will walk the ground more often, especially in unannounced visits, to meet ordinary folk at void decks, coffee shops and neighbourhoods. They can also hold more dialogue and feedback sessions.

Besides wishing our incoming PM all the best, I also join many Singaporeans in expressing our heartfelt appreciation to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, for his 20 years of dedication and commitment to our nation.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan Sahban