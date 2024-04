Athlete Joseph Schooling’s retirement marks the end of an era of excellence in swimming (Olympic golden boy Joseph Schooling retires from swimming, April 2).

With each stroke in the water, he carved a legacy of determination and passion, inspiring athletes worldwide.

As he hangs up his goggles, let us celebrate his achievements.

Here’s to a champion who not only conquered the waters but also won hearts around the globe.

Gabriel Chia Sit Loke