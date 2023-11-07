Forum: 4G team tested and proven to be capable of leading Singapore

I refer to the report “PM Lee to hand over leadership to DPM Wong by Nov 2024 if all goes well” (Nov 6).

It is heartening that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has given his assurance that he will do his best to help in whatever useful way he can when Mr Lawrence Wong takes over the reins from him in 2024.

Singapore has come a long way since 1959 under the leadership of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, who passed the baton in 1990 to Mr Goh Chok Tong, who was succeeded by PM Lee in 2004.

The 4G team led by Mr Wong has been tested and proven to be capable of leading Singapore and bringing our country to greater heights.

Additionally, it will be good to have a few ministers remain in the Cabinet as senior ministers or advisers whose experience and expertise will assist the 4G team in taking Singapore to the next level.

Such a move is key to a successful leadership renewal. Singapore will be in good hands for a long time to come, with Mr Wong at the helm.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng