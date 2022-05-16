Forum: 4,500 tonnes of electrical, electronic waste collected over nine months

We thank Youth Forum writer Evleen Kaur Chopra for the encouraging feedback on the new e-waste management system (Good move to have more e-waste bins in public areas, May 9).

From July last year, together with the National Environment Agency, we have been proud to implement Singapore's first nationwide electrical and electronic waste management system as the appointed producer responsibility scheme operator.

We have since rolled out more than 550 e-waste recycling bins and collected around 4,500 tonnes of e-waste from July to March.

We would like to share the following tips when disposing of e-waste:

Check which bin accepts your e-waste (you may call our hotline on 3105-1608 or e-mail us at contact@alba-ewaste.sg).

Remove all packaging such as plastic bags and cardboard boxes.

Avoid throwing any food or other items into the bin to prevent contamination.

We look forward to building a more resource-resilient and greener Singapore with everyone.

Fons Krist

General Manager

Alba E-Waste Smart Recycling