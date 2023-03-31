Forum: $4,000 threshold set to cover incidental income of dependants

We thank Dr Tommy Wong Sai Wai for his feedback on the income threshold for CPF Cash Top-up Relief (Make CPF top-up scheme more effective in helping loved ones, March 27).

The income threshold of $4,000 applies only when the CPF accounts of spouses and siblings are topped up. There is no income threshold condition for top-ups to parents and grandparents’ CPF accounts, to help seniors accumulate sufficient savings quickly as they reach retirement age.

Separately, Dr Wong also mentioned the tax relief for supporting one’s parents. This is the Parent Relief, which is given to recognise taxpayers’ efforts in supporting their dependant parents. As such, the parent should not be earning any income.

Nevertheless, we recognise that some dependants may derive a small amount of incidental income such as bank interest or dividends. Hence, we have set a $4,000 income threshold for an individual to qualify as a dependant under the Parent Relief.

We continue to review our personal income tax system regularly to ensure our system remains relevant while encouraging family support.

Farah Abdul Rahim

Director, Communications and Engagement

Ministry of Finance