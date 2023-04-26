Forum: $35 fee to give up citizenship covers costs incurred

Updated
7 sec ago
Published
44 min ago

We refer to Mr Rajesh Kumar Shanmugavadivel’s letter, “Why does it cost only $35 to give up citizenship?” (April 18).

The administrative fee imposed for the renunciation of citizenship is based on cost recovery – that is, the amount of resources incurred to process the application. This is a principle which is applied consistently across most government services.

Besides paying an administrative fee, Singapore citizens must fulfil other requirements before being allowed to renounce their citizenship. They can do so only after they turn 21, and have acquired the citizenship of a foreign country. They must first discharge any outstanding national service obligations. 

While the decision to renounce one’s citizenship is a personal one, the Government is committed to ensuring that Singapore remains the best home possible for Singaporeans. In this regard, the annual renunciation rate of Singapore citizenship has remained low, at less than 0.1 per cent of the citizen population.

Patrick Ong
Head, Strategic Communications and Media Relations
Corporate Communications and Service Division
Immigration and Checkpoints Authority

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top