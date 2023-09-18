Forum: 3 As to improve mental health support

I am excited to see improvements in the provision of mental health services in Singapore (New SAMH centre in Jalan Besar provides integrated mental wellness services, Sept 6).

I’m a volunteer healthcare worker. My peers and I are strong advocates for mental health, and we believe that individuals with mental illnesses deserve love, empathy and compassion.

I feel three aspects should be considered in improving mental health support in Singapore.

First, access. We should ensure that there is easy access to a directory of Singapore resources on mental health, with the search function centred on common key symptoms.

Second, awareness. There are numerous examples of stigmatising words, negative labels and inappropriate words commonly used in conversations for people who have just walked out of a psychiatric clinic. They appear in various languages and dialects, and are well known to everyone.

To counteract the negativity, I advocate a properly curated lexicon featuring empathy and compassion. For example, we can gently correct any use of those words or labels by saying: “Oh, you mean that person has a mental health condition. Let us be supportive.”

Reframing our words in a caring manner lets us all play a positive part in the mental health crisis.

Third, affordability. Many of my peers have voiced concerns about the cost of treatment.

I find it reassuring that the national Chronic Disease Management Programme and Healthier SG will ensure that mental health treatment is affordable for everyone.

Rabiatul Adawiyah Nor Idham, 20