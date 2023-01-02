Forum: 2023 gives us a chance to pursue new goals

In 2023, you have a brand new year with 365 blank pages for you to fill in and 12 new chapters for you to read.

The year 2022 was a tumultuous one with Covid-19 variants and Russia’s military incursion into Ukraine, but it climaxed with what may have been the best World Cup ever in Qatar.

Now is an opportune time for you to plan and pursue goals that were out of reach due to the pandemic. You will encounter failure. However, failures are road signs telling you that you are heading in the wrong direction. Recalibrate and return to the right path. Failure is a stepping stone, not a stumbling block, to success. Banish the embarrassment. The greatest failure is in not trying. But when you do fail, ask yourself: “What could I have done differently?”

Humility is freely available, but it is difficult to practise. Simple words like “sorry” and actions like a smile can make things right again.

Be cautious as there are many scams in this disruptive world.

Learn something new this year. It could be a hobby, sport or language you always wanted to pursue as a child. You will make new and interesting friends.

Join new networks while not forgetting your childhood friends. Your family is the best safety net when you encounter adversity. Widen your circle of friends and influence.

Exercise daily, even if it is just a short and slow walk to the bus stop. Be a warrior, not a worrier.

Michael Lum (Dr)