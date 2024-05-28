Forum: $150 fine for errant cyclists too low

I refer to the article “Over 25 cyclists caught by LTA, Traffic Police for riding in groups larger than permitted” (May 25) that detailed the joint operations conducted against errant cyclists.

It was reported that cyclists who flout the rule on group size can be fined $150. This seems like a strikingly low fine for these road offenders, and there is no mention of heavier fines for repeat offenders.

Cyclists who flout traffic rules by cycling in big groups endanger themselves as other motorists cannot anticipate which cyclists would cycle out of line or change lanes abruptly, or present themselves as hindrances by hogging the lane. Large vehicles are also forced to squeeze into other available lanes which may endanger the lives of drivers of smaller vehicles.

The authorities should consider raising the fine to a minimum of $1,000. I’ve noticed that many of these cyclists are not blue-collar workers – they ride bicycles costing a few thousand dollars. A $150 fine seems meagre compared with the money spent on their hobby. A severe monetary penalty would effectively drive a serious note of road safety into the cycling community.

Chia Eu Foong