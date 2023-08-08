Forum: $133k lost to second-hand car dealer

I refer to the news report “Porsche owner lost $135k after car dealer vanished” (Aug 6).

I was one of the several victims who lost money selling their cars to a second-hand car dealer.

I got a post-dated cheque of $133,000 from the dealer for my car, which was not honoured, even though he issued a promissory note.

The cheque bounced on five occasions when I tried to deposit it at the bank before learning that the car dealer’s account was eventually closed.

I made a police report but was told to make a claim with the Small Claims Tribunal or engage a lawyer to recover my money.

The police did not reveal whether any further investigations were carried out. I was left feeling frustrated and helpless.

I discovered through social media that many people had also been cheated by this car dealer.

I thank the writer of the report for helping to spread awareness and as a warning to potential victims.

Ker Siang Chiew