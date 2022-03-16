Underused escalators are a jarring sight

I visited Jubilee Park in Fort Canning on March 8 and could not understand the need for the long escalators there.

With its slopes and narrow pathways, the area is difficult for the physically challenged, even with escalators. Most visitors view the place primarily as a park, and are prepared for some physical activity.

Furthermore, I noticed that the escalators were running continuously even when no one was using them. The sight of the underutilised escalators was jarring, given the current escalating cost of electricity.

Should there not at least be motion sensors so the escalators operate only when required?

Escalators are also inconsistent with our push to encourage people to exercise.

Tan Li Fong